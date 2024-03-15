Hyundai Motor Company and Iveco Group are working together to find new electrical technological solutions in the heavy vehicle sector. The Korean giant and the brand specializing in road transport vehicles are thus strengthening their partnership to explore new solutions.

New agreement

In this regard, the two companies have signed a Letter of Intent, reiterating the ongoing collaboration with an eye towards solutions for heavy electric vehicles, both battery and fuel cell, for the European markets. By leveraging each other's technologies and assets, the two companies plan to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

The partnership between Hyundai and Iveco

Since the partnership began in March 2022, Hyundai Motor and Iveco Group have achieved a number of significant milestones. In particular, in September 2022, they presented the first Iveco eDaily fuel cell electric vehicle at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover. This was followed by the debut of the Iveco Bus E-WAY H2 in October 2023 at Busworld in Brussels. More recently, in February this year, the signing of a supply agreement for an Iveco-branded fully electric light commercial vehicle for Europe, based on Hyundai's eLCV (electric Light Commercial Vehicles) platform, was announced.