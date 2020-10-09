On Thursday, South Korea’s Ministry of Transportation issued a statement saying that, due to faulty manufacturing and the possibility of short circuits, the Hyundai Motor Company was finding flaws in high-voltage batteries and recalled Kona electric vechicles. Will go. The Transport Ministry said in its statement that 25,564 such Kona electric vechicles, built between September 2017 and March 2020, will be recalled to update software and replace batteries after inspection from October 16.

All necessary measures will be taken

The company said that this is being done in view of safety reasons so that the reasons for high-voltage batteries used in vehicles are defective. The company also said that all necessary measures will be taken so that the real cause of the fire can be known. Also, what customers want will also be known about this.

13 fire incidents were recorded

On Thursday, a statement was issued from the ruling party’s lawmaker Jung Kyung-tae’s office that a total of 13 incidents of fire have been reported in Kona electric vechicles, including one each in Canada and Austria.

Hyundai shares fall

According to analysts, this is the reason why Hyundai shares have fallen by up to 1.4%, which is certainly a cause for concern for investors. Because recall and replacement of the battery can prove to be a very expensive deal. Batteries take 30% of the price of EVs. LGChem shares have recorded an increase of 1.8%.

The goal was to sell 1 million electric vehicles

Let us know that the Kona Electric is the South Korean automaker’s first long-range subcompat SUV EV. In July, Hyundai Motor Group leader Euisun chung said that Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors aim to sell 1 million battery-powered electric vehicles by 2025.

