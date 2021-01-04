Demand for electric vehicles is growing rapidly around the world, with most automakers placing bets on electric vehicles. Now South Korea’s leading vehicle manufacturer Hyundai is planning to launch an electric vehicle that will provide a high driving range this year.

Indeed, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung has announced the company’s plans and strategy this year, issuing a message to the company’s employees worldwide on the occasion of the new year. Apart from this, he has also emphasized on the use of eco-friendly technology in future. Further, he said, “We will launch our vehicles on the new electric global modular platform E-GMP.” We plan to be the top tier global eco-friendly brand in future ”

Let us know that in December last year, the company introduced the Electric Global Modular Platform. Now the company will use this platform in its upcoming vehicles. It is a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform. Trains from IONIQ 5 to Kia will also be produced on this platform.

According to Hyundai, the vehicles produced on the E-GMP platform will provide a driving range of up to 500 km. Not only this, the company will use fast charging system in these cars, so that this electric car can charge up to 80 percent within just 18 minutes. Apart from this, in just 5 minutes it can charge the car for up to 100 km.

The company will use this platform in its global model. Currently, Hyundai Kona is the company’s only electric vehicle in the Indian market. The company has used a 39.2kWh battery in it which generates a power of 134.1 Bhp. In single charge, this car offers a driving range of up to 452 km. The price of this car is between Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.94 lakh.