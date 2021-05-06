A new generation of the Hyundai Tucson crossover will appear on the Russian market. This follows from the “Vehicle Type Approval” (OTTS), which is published in the database Rosstandart 5 May.

According to the document, the car will receive a 2.0-liter petrol engine with 150 hp. These crossovers can be equipped with a six-speed manual transmission or a classic automatic transmission. Drive – front or full.

The second engine is a 2.0-liter D4HD turbodiesel developing 186 hp. and 416 Nm. It is combined only with an eight-speed “automatic” and all-wheel drive.

The new generation of the Hyundai Tucson crossover was presented in September 2020. In South Korea, the vehicle is available with standard and extended wheelbases.

The design of the model is made in the style of the Vision T concept car, which was presented at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show (USA). The brand’s new corporate identity is called Parametric Dynamics. The headlights of the car are visually combined with a trapezoidal radiator grill.

The new Hyundai Tucson received original 19-inch alloy wheels, a long hood, wide wheel arches. In the interior of the crossover, a digital instrument panel, a large touchscreen display of the multimedia system, and buttons instead of the traditional gear selector appeared.