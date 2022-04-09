From Kona Electric to the i10, also passing through Tucson and Bayon. Hyundai welcomes the return of the car incentives offering a complete range of cars that benefit from the eco-bonus and can be purchased at a discounted price after scrapping. The Korean car manufacturer, thanks to the variety of vehicles in the different segments and above all to a complete degree of electrification, ranging from light hybrid to electric, is perfectly suited to all emission bands provided for by state subsidies.

Starting with the Kona EV which falls within the range 0-20 g / km with all the battery cuts available in the range thanks to a price list that remains below the threshold of 35,000 euros plus VAT. In this case, € 3,000 plus any 2,000 scrapping must be subtracted from the price of the car. On the other hand, the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid belongs to the second range, the one with emissions from 20 to 61 g / km, again by virtue of a price that does not exceed 45,000 euros plus VAT. In this case, the state subsidies provide for a relief of 2,000 euros plus any 2,000 of scrapping. The widest choice, however, is in the third band, with almost all the models of the Korean brand that can benefit from the eco-bonus. There is talk of an offer that covers different segments, from city cars with all versions of i10 to the aforementioned Tucson, available Hybrid, diesel and 48 V diesel with the MHEV system.

In addition to these models, in the middle there are the electrified endothermic versions of Kona, from the Hybrid in all available versions to the petrol and mild-hybrid one, the whole range of the urban SUV Bayon, passing through the i30 Wagon with 48 V petrol engine (1.0 T-GDI), the new i20 in all its forms and the i30 with 48 V petrol engine (1.0 T-GDI). All fall into the third band, the one with emissions between 61 and 135 g / km which provides a bonus of up to 2,000 euros only with the scrapping of a car included in the classes between Euro 0 and Euro 4.