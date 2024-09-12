Championship on the rise

The endurance world championship continues to grow its role within the world of motorsport and to attract new manufacturers. This year, there were nine manufacturers involved at the beginning of the year in the Hypercar category: Toyota, Ferrari, Porsche, Peugeot, BMW, Alpine, Lamborghini, Cadillac and Isotta Fraschini. The latter threw in the towel before the end of the season, but could be replaced by Hyundai in the near future.

In fact, through a post published on the official WEC social channels, it was announced that the South Korean giant has made its candidacy to enter the world endurance championship official. At a brand level, the Seoul-based company will not be directly involved but – a bit like what happens for Renault with Alpine – will push forward a brand linked to it. This is Genesis, the luxury brand of Hyundai.

The official press releases

“Genesis, the luxury brand of Hyundai, has today made official its intention to compete in endurance racing in the near future – reads the short note released by the WEC – entry into the championship remains subject to approval by the WEC Selection Committee”. There is therefore no certain entry date for Genesis, nor the certainty of entering. However, the first step has been taken.

“Genesis is proud to announce its ambitious entry into the world of endurance racing through the LMDh program. The brand is actively exploring various programs to strengthen its image, and after several evaluations of the options on the table, the LMDh program emerged as the best strategic choice for us at this time,” reads the note released by the company.

“We have carefully analysed the LMDh and have found it to be a great fit for our motorsport ambitions, as well as a valuable platform to develop future road car technologies. Endurance racing presents an unrivalled opportunity to showcase Genesis’ cutting-edge technology, design philosophy and competitive character. This project is part of a broader vision for the future of mobility,” the release continues.