new Delhi: Hyundai India has launched a new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) on the SUV Venue. The gears can be changed without using the clutch with the help of iMT.

This technology has been introduced in two variants of the car, which are SX and SX (O). The iMT has only been introduced with the 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine. The SX (O) variant is priced at Rs 11.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the sports trim of iMT technology starts from Rs. 10.20 lakhs (ex-showroom) to Rs. 11.20 lakhs (ex-showroom).

What is it iMT Technique

It is a ‘two-pedal, clutchless system’, which is a hybrid of manual and automatic gearbox setup. In this system, the driver will still have to shift gears manually, as in a conventional manual gearbox, but no longer need the clutch pedal to shift gears.

According to Hyundai, the iMT gearbox technology uses an ‘extension sensor’ with a gear lever to notify the transmission control unit (TCU) about the driver’s gear change. The TCU then signals a hydraulic actuator to attach and discharge the clutch plate whenever the driver changes gears.

The 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine on the Venue is already available with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, so iMT has become the third transmission option for this engine in compact SUVs.

