Hyundai Tucson sets records in Europe. Or rather, its production is record-breaking: the Korean company has in fact announced that it has reached the quota 2 million copies of its SUV assembled in the Old Continent. The last Tucson unit that allowed the Asian company to achieve this record rolled off the production lines of the Czech plant in Nosovice: it is an SUV in Sailing Blue Pearl color and equipped with a full-hybrid powertrain, ready to reach its future owner in the United Kingdom.

Production record in Europe

“Two million units produced by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech are a significant achievement for our global and European top seller – commented Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe – Almost from the beginning, the car was designed and produced with the European customer in mind. Its evolution, which led it to write a global success story and particularly in Europe, perfectly represents Hyundai’s customer-centric approach.” A fact about Italy

The Novosice plant covers a fundamental role in the European production ambitions of Hyundai Tucson: just think that 244,495 units of the Korean SUV were produced last year, approximately 70% of the plant’s total production. All vehicles that are assembled locally have been exported in 70 countries around the world, with a large part in Europe including the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France and Italy. About Italy: electrification is the protagonist, with almost two out of three new Tucsons sold being HEVs (57%) or PHEVs (6%).

Hyundai Tucson special edition

This year is different from all the others for Hyundai Tucson, since yes they celebrate 20 years from entering production for the first time. An important anniversary for the Korean SUV, which will be best celebrated in August, when Hyundai launches the new one Tucson 20th Anniversary Edition: it is a special version of the model, equipped with unique internal and external finishes, which will go into production during the month of August at the company’s Czech plant.