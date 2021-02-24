When a familiar howl suddenly comes from the engine compartment, the owner immediately stops his Hyundai SUV. What then emerges is a real miracle.

Branxton (Australia) – It is not always a matter of course that we have our car all to ourselves. Finally there is enough animals to find shelter or a place for the night in the warm car interior. In some cases this can also be annoying, for example when it is Martens in the engine compartment make you comfortable and at the same time Bite hoses or cables. E.A family from Singleton, Australia is looking for a Car ride with your Hyundai* Tucson discovered a completely different animal: namely the own dog!

The family is just on their way to the nearest town Branxton, as they after about 22 kilometers, a familiar howl from the engine compartment heard. Immediately she pulls over and informs the local fire brigade, after a visual inspection brings nothing to light. When their people arrive at the scene, they immediately get to work. However, they have no great hope that the animal will get out of there unscathed, as they announce on their official Facebook account. Then everything turns out differently – and the animal is saved. You can read exactly how the crazy liberation campaign took place on 24auto.de* *24auto.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network