Hyundai’s revamped version Tucson is approaching its debut, it will arrive in Europe during 2024. But in the meantime the Korean car manufacturer has revealed the first details relating to the new model, ready for a substantial update aesthetic and motoringeven if Hyundai has not yet expressed its opinion on this last point of view.

New design

However, some design elements of the new Tucson have been revealed. We know, for example, that a stylistic language will have to be expected “Parametric Dynamics” evolved, with a new grille and updated Parametric Jewel headlights. Elsewhere we find a revised bumper and also a fake skid plate, but the news won’t end here: Hyundai has in fact also promised new wheels and a extensively redesigned rear.

Revised interior

The interior will also be renewed, characterized by a minimalist three-spoke steering wheel and a more traditional dashboard. From a technological point of view, on the Hyundau Tucson 2024 we find a panoramic curved display, which includes a 12.3″ digital instrument cluster and a 12.3″ dedicated infotainment screen. Also new is the center console, which sports a wireless smartphone charger and two cup holders, while the exchange it has been moved to the steering column and is accompanied by a series of physical controls that were previously absent.

Hyundai Tucson 2024

Finally, we know that the Korean-spec model will be offered in two new colors known as Fine Green Matte and Ultimate Red Metallic: we will see if this will also be the case in the Old Continent, meanwhile the Korean company has also mentioned new tricolor interiors with shades of green, black and grey. As mentioned, no details have been released regarding the engine specifications: it is reasonable to expect an improvement in the range on a general level, with a series of electrified options that will certainly be made available to customers.