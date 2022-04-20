The advent of the electric will have an ever greater impact on the design of the new models. Hyundai is one of the car manufacturers that is immediately trying to adapt the new stylistic language to the new needs of mobility: in this sense, on the future models of the Korean brand, the front grille will no longer be a dominant design element as it was until today, but will be replaced in terms of importance by headlightswhose lines and shapes will represent the aesthetic link that will unite the vehicles in the official line-up.

SangYup Lee, Hyundai’s head of design, said: “In the era of electric vehicles, the grill is no longer needed. Continue to focus on a traditional element that probably characterizes vehicles with an internal combustion engine not the right move in view of the future “. So stop with grids of any size on future Hyundai models, and green light for headlights increasingly characterized by LED technology: if we think of models like Sonata and Tucson, which still today boast an engine range consisting of thermal solutions, the headlights are incorporated into the grille design. In view of the next models, however, the inspiration will come from the Ioniq 5 electric SUV, equipped with pixelated lights that will also adorn all the next cars of the Ioniq range. It will be a sort of element that will allow you to distinguish a battery-powered Hyundai from all other cars.

Lee himself added that future models of the Korean brand will not be equipped with one fake front grillean aesthetic choice that many other car manufacturers have decided to make to characterize their cars. “With Hyundai, you have more freedom – Lee concluded, making a comparison between his current professional experience and previous ones in the GM and Bentley brands – What you are doing here it is part of what will become the legacy of the brand“.