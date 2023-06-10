Naturally, Hyundai will also be present at MiMo 2023, scheduled from 16 to 18 June at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. The Korean car manufacturer will be making a comeback, taking part in the Brianza motoring festival for the third consecutive year: once again the vision “Progress for Humanity” will be the protagonist, declined on the range of electrified cars made available to visitors for test-drives.

The leading models

In fact, through an official note, Hyundai has made it known that it will make its own available to visitors to the fair electrified range, led by the Ioniq family with the Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 5 models, and completed by Kona Electric, awaiting the imminent debut of its new generation, and Tucson Plug-in Hybrid. Recall that to carry out test drives just register on the Hyundai website.

Ioniq 6 at the forefront

Test drive yes, but not only: also exhibits static planned for Hyundai models, starting from the Ioniq 6 which will be on display at the stand of the Korean brand, which has defined this car as the “maximum expression of the brand’s electric technology not only for the incredibly courageous design, but also for the impact this has on the efficiency of the EV sedan”. Between prominent values the Cx coefficient of 0.21 and the zero-emission range of up to 614 km, which can be recovered up to 351 km in just 15 minutes, stand out.

Vision of the future

“After the high-impact presence of 2022, with Ioniq 5 and the SPOT robot, this year too Hyundai will in fact bring to MiMo the future of mobility: a zero-emission, sustainable future designed to improve people’s lives – says Hyundai – The protagonist on display at the stand (Paddock 1, Stand 23) will be the new Ioniq 6 electric streamliner, a car that will surprise visitors on the occasion during test drives with cutting-edge technological contents, great comfort and all the driving pleasure of the Hyundai electric car”.