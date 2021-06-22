Production of the all-new Bayon model has started at Hyundai’s Izmit plant in Turkey. With its name strongly inspired by Europe, given that Bayonne is a renowned holiday resort in the French Basque Country, the Korean company’s SUV intends to establish itself as a unique novelty in this segment, which apparently continues to grow despite the impact of the pandemic .

Despite being the smallest member of Hyundai’s SUV range, Bayon is the latest model to interpret the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy. This style nestles both in terms of design, in particular for proportions, and in technology, which aims to give the sensation of performance but in a driving context characterized by comfort and ease of use.

According to Hyundai, Bayon’s strengths are cargo space, advanced connectivity and technology Mild Hybrid at 48V with intelligent manual gearbox (iMT), to ensure greater fuel economy and better efficiency. The model will arrive in showrooms in Europe starting in summer 2021, with Hyundai trusting in the ever better management of the semiconductor crisis that is affecting all brands, without exception, that are part of the continental market.

Bayon, as mentioned, will be produced in İzmit, Turkey, at the Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi (acronym HAOS) production center. It is the longest-running Hyundai plant outside of Korea and has been in operation since 1997. With nearly 2,500 employees, it has an annual production capacity of 230,000 units. The plant has four main production lines, consisting of press, bodywork, paint and assembly. Already in 2019, Hyundai celebrated the milestone of two million cars produced in the Turkish plant, the majority destined for the European market. Bayon production line joins i20 and i20 N Line, and i10 and i10 N Line models.