Hyundai Staria lands on the Italian market. The innovative van developed by the Korean company is characterized by a new and futuristic exterior design, but also by spacious and technological interiors, as well as by very efficient engines. Two setups available for customers in our country: Wagon, which allows the transport of 9 occupants, and Luxury, whose configuration stops at 7 occupants. The latter has a price list that starts at 58,000 euros.

However, it is not only the interior configuration that differentiates the two versions of the Hyundai Staria. The setup wagon, in fact, available with both automatic and manual gearbox and front-wheel drive or AWD, it is already very rich in equipment: front and rear LED MFR lights, 18″ alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning, front seats and heated steering wheel are just some of the technical features of this version of the Korean van. Furthermore, from a technological and connectivity point of view, the SuperVision Cluster stands out, a 10.25″ high-definition color LCD instrument panel, and an entertainment system with 8″ touch screen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity. An equipment package that the equipment Luxury expands with the relax function of the second row of seats, the ambient light in 64 colors, the direct and indirect lighting that can selectively illuminate the cockpit, the console, the doors and the cargo areas, and the Bose audio system.

To push the new Hyundai Staria we think a 2.2 liter VGT diesel engine, capable of delivering 177 HP of overall power and 430 Nm of maximum torque. It features a highly efficient turbocharger for improved low-speed torque delivery, and can be mated to front-wheel drive with a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission, or with the HTRAC 4WD system mated to the automatic 8 reports. Final comment on the mechanical configuration of this van, enhanced by suspensions finely adjusted with a multi-link scheme at the rear and specially designed geometries and brakes that guarantee excellent braking capacity in all conditions.