Not just Ferrari and Honda. At the “Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2022” there was also glory for Hyundai, and in particular for the new one Staria: the MPV range of the Korean car manufacturer was in fact awarded the “Best of the Best” award, substantially the most prestigious, in the “Cars & Motorcycles” category. An important award for Hyundai Staria, which since its launch has offered a completely new experience and one value proposition to international customers through truly distinctive design and innovation.

“Staria is Hyundai’s new MPV line, made with a ‘inside-out’ design approach which has certainly opened a new era of mobility for all – commented SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center – Our design team has put their passion into this product, working closely with our world-class model makers and engineers to make a dream come true ”. What struck the jury of the “Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2022” was essentially the extraordinarily futuristic exterior design of the vehicle, which evokes a spaceship through a single stretch that runs from front to back. Even the interior of the new Staria have been appreciated, being inspired by cruise ships thanks to a luxurious style and a unique atmosphere enhanced by a lowered waistline and panoramic side windows.

This it is not the only recognition obtained to date by Hyundai Staria: we recall that the MPV of the Korean car manufacturer was awarded in the “Transportation” category at the GOOD DESIGN Awards 2021, and was nominated among the “Best Cars 2022” in the reader survey organized by the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport. The “Best of the Best: Red Dot Award 2022” is now added to the list, which will be awarded to Hyundai on the occasion of the awards ceremony scheduled for June 20 in Essen, Germany.