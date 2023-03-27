A profound restyling

Less and less is missing from the full debut of the new Hyundai Sonata, expected at the Seoul Mobility Show scheduled from March 30 to April 9. Whole wheat? Yes, because actually the Korean house has already unveiled the first official details about its iconic sedan, currently in its eighth generation. And if on paper it should be a simple restyling, Hyundai itself claims that in reality it will be something more profound.

Renovated exteriors

Surely there will be some changes from an aesthetic point of view. For the new Sonata, Hyundai decided to take inspiration from the second generation Kona, equipping the front of its sedan with a LED light bar which extends horizontally across the width of the car. The main headlights are instead hidden in the upper part of the air intakes, and are flanked by a larger grille. Slight stylistic changes also at the rear, where the boot area has been redesigned and an LED light bar has been installed, as at the front. The N Line version of the new Sonata deserves a separate mention, the most sporty one, which boasts distinctive 19″ wheels.

The interior has also been redesigned

Moving inside the passenger compartment, the first improvement that catches the eye is the installation of a panoramic curved display that protrudes from the dashboard, and which contains the digital instrument panel and the screen dedicated to the infotainment system, both 12.3″. Aesthetically speaking, then, Hyundai’s choice fell on color combinations defined as “refined” by the Korean house itself, with the aim of combining and mixing the concepts of sportiness and premium.

The rumors about the engine

The engine range available on the new Sonata has not yet been announced, but according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops it will be equipped as standard with the 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder which on the N Line version of the current model is capable of unleashing 290 HP of overall power and 421 Nm of maximum torque. Will this be the only propulsion option? To find out, all that remains is to wait for the official reveal of the model expected in the coming days.