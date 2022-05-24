In Italy we have known it as Hyundai Sonicathe rest of the world with the denomination ‘Sonata‘. Now, after more than 35 years of presence in the international lists, the Hyundai three-volume sedan could conclude its eight-generation long adventure. According to a report from the newspaper Chousun Ilbo, the ninth version of the Sonata will not arrivedespite the appreciation at home and the presence of versions capable of mounting full hybrid and plug-in hybrid configurations.

According to the Korean reconstruction, cited by other relevant international media, the closure of the development of internal combustion engines will lead to the transformation of the Sonata production lines, in view of a total electrical commitment. There would therefore be no developments on the DN9 project, for the first time since 1985. Before this indiscretion, it was assumed that the ninth generation of the Sonata would arrive around 2025.

However, doubts arise spontaneously: for Hyundai the name Sonata is important, as it is the third best-selling in the world after Elantra and Accent. There are a few reasons, however, that can confirm the farewell thesis of the traditional name. First of all, Sales in general have dropped in the United States, following a top market share as far back as 2014. In addition, management in South Korea may have given top priority to the 100 percent electric Ioniq series, accelerating the move towards much-anticipated electrification. Before leaving the Sonata in the archives, only one could arrive final restyling as a reward for a long and honorable career.

A very last chance for the Sonata could be the landing as a special set-up for some important electric car, in order to still be able to take advantage of such a noble and historic name. Hyundai, in any case, is very busy renewing its global offer, and in this kind of epochal restructuring it can also happen to lose some models of great importance along the way.