Think how nice it would be to go on a skiing holiday, and as soon as the road starts to get snowy, be able to press a button that automatically installs the chains on our tyres. Nice and also possible thanks to a new technology patented by Hyundai and Kia that uses shape memory alloy modules inside the tire. Simply press the button above to start an electrical signal that reaches the tire and pushes the alloy out, helping to improve traction on the snow.

Hyundai says it chose to use shape memory alloy because it can return to its original shape. The tire is in fact equipped with six large grooves that house these alloys, and which during normal driving remain compressed inside the wheel, avoiding coming into contact with the road when there is no need. “This innovation, which will hopefully one day be introduced in Hyundai and Kia vehicles, reflects our commitment to transforming advanced technologies into real solutions that benefit customers,” says Joon Mo Park, head of Hyundai's Advanced Chassis Development Team. “We will continue to develop technologies that improve the safety and convenience of our vehicles and bring value to our customers.”

The Korean giant would like to patent this new technology not only in its homeland but also in the United States. But it is still early to imagine widespread diffusion, which according to the words of the parent company, will only take place after “further tests of technological development, durability and performance”.