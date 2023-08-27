Rain of awards for Hyundai at the 2023 edition of the International Design Excellence Awards, better known as IDEA, organized by the Industrial Design Society of America. In fact, the Korean giant has obtained six awards: In addition to winning the Gold Award in the Automotive and Transportation category with its N Vision 74, Hyundai was recognized as a finalist for the all-electric Ioniq 6 sedan, the flagship Grandeur, the new generation of the compact SUV Kona and two concepts of Plug and Drive robotic mobility.

Six awards

“These awards recognize the substantial efforts undertaken to respond to our valued customers and to bring to life a boundless imagination and inspiration – commented SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center – We will continue to listen to our customers and push our limits, to distinguish ourselves as a brand capable of reflect a wide range of lifestyles“.

N Vision 74 in the showcase

Triumphing at IDEA is certainly not a trivial matter: in fact we are talking about North America’s largest design award, where every year the distinguished jury evaluates projects from all over the world in different categories using criteria such as design innovation, user benefits and societal benefits. Given the type of award achieved, among the Hyundai excellences it was the N Vision 74 that stole the show the most: it is, moreover, the third recognition achieved this year by the high-performance hydrogen hybrid laboratory on wheels developed by the Korean brand, after the victories won at the iF Design Award and Red Dot Award.

Clear identity

“N Vision 74 is a tribute to our past commitment and a declaration of intent for our future, always following in the wake of the bold spirit of Pony Coupe Concept, which in a futuristic design fulfilled our engineers’ dream of creating Korea’s first sports car Lee concluded. With N Vision 74, we are building tomorrow on the legacy of Hyundai e reinforcing the brand identity“.