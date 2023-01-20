Hyundai announced that the SEVEN and Trailer Drone concepts were recognized at the 2022 GOOD DESIGN Awards in the Transportation category, while Plug & Drive (PnD) Mobility, PnD L7 and Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) received accolades in the Robotics category. THE five awards awarded by Hyundai in the Transportation and Robotics categories at the GOOD DESIGN Awards underline the brand’s design excellence in various areas of mobility. The different mobility solutions they testify to Hyundai’s commitment to adding value to customers’ lives and reflect the company’s transformation into a provider of intelligent mobility solutions.

After the ’45’ concepts in 2019 and Prophecy in 2020, the concept SEVEN – presented in 2021 – opened a new chapter for the all-electric IONIQ range and perfectly represents its philosophy. Its innovations for space management and its hygienic features, in fact, transform the SUV into an innovative living environment on wheels, showing how Hyundai gives greater priority to customer values ​​than to industry norms. The concept Drone trailers instead it is a hydrogen-powered container transport system, capable of operating completely autonomously with a double e-Bogie configuration, which allows unprecedented maneuverability thanks to lateral movement and a train-like arrangement.

The robotic module PnD (Plug & Drive) was developed under the motto “Expanding Human Reach” to implement the vision of unlimited freedom in mobility. PnD combines features that can be scaled up or down, for any purpose, size or application such as intelligent steering and braking, electric wheel drive and suspension. Also PnD L7 is a disruptive mobility solution of the future based on robotics. It distinguishes itself from other ground vehicles for the more intuitive use of the joystick and for a smoother, freer and more efficient driving experience. PnD L7 requires minimal space to move and park, making it suitable for applications in urban spaces. In addition, its design was inspired by the first LRV (Lunar Roving Vehicle), a four-wheeled battery-powered lunar rover used in the American Apollo missions. Just as LRV broadened the scope of human exploration, PnD L7 broadens the scope of human mobility. MobED is a compact and innovative mobile platform, composed of four Drive & Lift (DnL) modules, which combines driving, steering, posture control and braking systems in a single structure. The minimalist design of MobED underlines its unique mechanism. Pixel lighting on all sides communicates MobED status, including driving direction.