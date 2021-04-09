Korean company Hyundai has published video with a story about the design of the Santa Cruz pickup. The premiere of the novelty will take place in mid-April.

The design of the serial pickup will practically not differ from the concept of the same name, which was presented back in 2015 at the Detroit Auto Show. At the same time, the production version of Santa Cruz grows slightly in size compared to the prototype.

The range of the production model will include four-cylinder naturally aspirated and supercharged petrol engines.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup is expected to target the North American market, where cars with this body type are in great demand. The production of the model will start before the end of 2021. The machine will be assembled at the brand’s American plant in Montgomery (Alabama).

On February 10, it was reported that Hyundai showed the Tiger X-1 concept, which is a walking transforming vehicle capable of navigating difficult terrain.

As conceived by the developers, such a device could, for example, conduct research activities not only on Earth, but also on other planets, as well as on the Moon.