The debut of the new generation of Hyundai Santa Fe. The Korean automaker’s new SUV is undergoing the finishing touches before being launched on the market: we know that Hyundai is used to introducing a new generation of its crossover every six yearsa trend that if confirmed will lead to the debut of the new Santa Fe during 2024.

Pattern reversal

SangYup Lee, head of global design for the Hyundai and Genesis brands, also spoke of this new model, who to the microphones of MotorTrend explained how the company’s work to develop the new SUV was not traditional at all. “People buy SUVs because of the rear cargo space“, he said, underlining that for this very reason Hyundai has developed the new Santa Fe starting from this concept. Translated: to design the exterior and interior configuration, the Korean automaker it started from the cargo area and then it moved forward, the exact opposite of what usually happens.

Interiors and technology

Other details that have emerged about the new generation of Hyundai Santa Fe concern the gear selectorwhich will be moved to the steering column, and the badge on the steering wheel, which will be replaced by four dots which in the Morse language represent the letter “H”. Technologically speaking, the dashboard will be dominated by a curved display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Design and engines

As for the external design, however, they will steal the show clean and squared lines, with a distinctive vertical front fascia and relatively flat bonnet, with a light signature similar to that found on other Hyundai models such as the Sonata and Grandeur. However, no indiscretion has been circulated regarding the motor range: electrification will certainly be the protagonist, but we still don’t know how far it will go.