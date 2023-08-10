Hyundai Santa Fe has undergone a radical restyling and is presented today in an almost completely renewed guise. From exterior design, characterized by efficient and squared lines and a robust style. At the front, the high bonnet, the wheel arches with clean lines and the lights that draw the profile of an H, the same one that is also found in the lower part of the front bumper and which draws inspiration from the Hyundai logo. Elsewhere we find a shortened front overhang and 21″ wheels and a full-width tailgate. There are 10 colors available for the bodywork.

Interiors and technology

The interiors have been completely revolutionised. Once again Hyundai decides to resort to the H-theme, which is applied to the dashboard and air vents. There is no shortage as predictable a series of hi-tech details: let’s think of the UV-C sterilization tray, the double wireless charging system for smartphones, and so on. Stealing the scene, however, is undoubtedly the Panoramic Curved Display, which on the new Santa Fe includes the digital cluster and the infotainment system, both with 12.3″ displays. Final mention for the large passenger compartment, which can be further expanded thanks to the second and third row seats that can be completely folded.

Security and sustainability

Of course, there are many safety and driver assistance systems which make it possible to reduce driver fatigue and offer a comfortable and safe driving experience: the many ADAS available on the new Santa Fe include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0, the new Driver Attention Warning, the Driver Monitoring System, Smart Cruise Control 2 and High Beam Assist, to name a few. Also take a look at sustainabilitywhich inside the passenger compartment is enhanced by the use of eco-friendly materials used both for soft surfaces such as the roof lining, carpets and seat backs, and for components such as the dashboard, door trims and seats .

Engines for Europe

We close with the engine offer, currently presented by Hyundai only partially: in Europe the new Santa Fe is planned with two hybrid engines, including one full-hybrid and one plug-in hybrid, both combined with a 1.6 turbo petrol engine (Gamma III 1.6T GDI) and a six-speed automatic transmission. The launch of the car is expected in Korea in the second half of this year and in North America and Europe in the first half of next yearwhile the North American premiere will be held at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.