Hyundai’s flagship receives an update with which, without becoming a new generation of the model, it is modernized in depth both in its aesthetics and in its mechanics.

Externally features new features on the grille, front and rear bumpers, in addition to the optics. For the first time in a vehicle HyundaiThe new also offers a Luxury Package (standard on the Style trim) for an added sense of sophistication. The exterior trim includes a specific design of 20-inch wheels and front and rear lower bumpers and side skins that match the body paint color, rather than matte black.

On the interior has been redesigned the dashboard, which now features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a large 10.25-inch multimedia screen. Add a new center console and four types of upholstery with higher quality materials. Mounted on a new platform, the most important change is the mechanical one.

The new floating center console with shift buttons (Shift by wire) is connected to the control panel in a smooth curve. For the first time, the new Santa Fe features a Terrain Mode selector: a control knob located on the center console to conveniently switch between the different driving modes (ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and SMART). In the case of the versions with 4WD traction, specific driving modes are additionally included to adapt to off-road terrain: snow, mud or sand.

The buttons are all centered for intuitive and ergonomic use. From the driver’s seat, everything is at your fingertips. The cup holder can be closed when not in use and the tray under the console offers additional storage space.

Diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid



The new Santa Fe is now available in a 200hp diesel 4×2 or 4×4 variant, 230hp gasoline hybrid 4×2 and 4×4, or 265 hp plug-in hybrid total shrinkage. This version is the real novelty. It has an 8-speed DCT gearshift, and is based on the 1.6-liter gasoline engine. It achieves a range of 58 km, which can reach 69 km (according to WLTP) on urban routes.

During the dynamic test of the model in the surroundings of Madrid, we have been able to verify the smoothness of its behavior, the more than enough performance for long trips on the road and highway, and a very low consumption. By means of a button it allows to easily select between ‘automatic’ mode, which combines battery and heat engine according to traffic and road conditions, seeking optimal consumption; ‘electric’, to circulate exclusively with the electric motor, especially in low emission areas; and ‘hybrid’, maintaining the battery charge that we have at that time and reserving it in case later it is necessary to resort to it to access an area where only vehicles can circulate in electric mode.

For just over a hundred kilometers, and in ‘hybrid’ mode, that is, keeping the battery for later use in the urban area, the car did not exceed 5.5 liters of average consumption. Thanks to the new platform, the battery pack is located under the passenger seat in the hybrid version, and under the driver and passenger seats in the plug-in hybrid version, which provides greater electrical efficiency without affecting the passenger compartment or to the space available in the trunk for luggage.

The ‘SmartStream’ four-cylinder diesel engine generates 202 hp and 440 Nm of torque and is available with two- or four-wheel drive. The new engine block is made of aluminum instead of steel, which reduces the weight by 19.5 kg. Many other components have also been improved, which increased fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions by 8% compared to the previous generation of engines. The engine is paired with a newly developed 8-speed oil bath dual-clutch transmission (8DCT) that combines the smoothness of a conventional automatic transmission with increased fuel efficiency and improved acceleration.

As to the conventional hybrid gasoline variantIt uses a turbo engine (1.6 TGDI 180cv 6AT) with direct gasoline injection and a powerful 44kW (60cv) electric motor powered by 1.5 kWh capacity lithium ion batteries. It achieves a combined power of 230cv and 264Nm. Regenerative braking takes care of charging the battery, and depending on the driving circumstances, the Hybrid imperceptibly alternates between the electric and the conventional motor, and sometimes uses both at the same time.

The prices are the same for the diesel and hybrid versions, and the plug-in starts at 53,200 euros.