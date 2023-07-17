First official images of the fifth generation Hyundai Santa Fe. The Korean automaker has released the first official shots of its large SUV, radically transformed compared to the current version. In fact, it is immediately noticeable that the new Santa Fe, while faithful to the original spirit of this model, brings with it a completely new stylistic language, with more squared shapes and interiors designed to offer maximum comfort. The world premiere of the new Hyundai Santa Fe will take place in August and the Korean brand will reveal all the details on the fifth generation.

The exterior design

However, from the first official images we can already notice the first big differences. The front features an unprecedented H-shaped optical signature, with a strong presence on the road dictated by the geometric silhouette of the bodywork and the muscular wheel arches. The new luminous H-shaped imprint, in addition to accentuating the modern look, also recalls the Hyundai logo, with this element also returning to the lower part of the front. The side view immediately shows the increased wheelbase, with a well-defined roof profile and volumes that stand out perfectly from the overall shape of the car. The overhangs are reduced, with 21” wheels to underline the robustness of the new Hyundai Santa Fe. The rear is characterized by simple shapes: here too the H-shaped lights return, with a perfect balance between front and rear.

The interior of the new Hyundai Santa Fe

The interior of the new Hyundai Santa Fe displays a versatile and spacious environment. The tailgate opens to a space that gives a terrace-like feel when open. The second and third row seats fold flat for segment-leading cargo capacity, making customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable in any usage scenario. The dashboard is characterized by horizontal and vertical lines that recall the exterior and amplify the feeling of spaciousness, and details from the H motif on the dashboard and on the air conditioning vents to create further uniqueness.

Technology

A lot of technology then to highlight the generational leap: on board the new Hyundai Santa Fe we find the double wireless charger for smartphones and the Panoramic Curved Display which combines the 12.3-inch digital cluster with the infotainment system screen of the same size, maximizing driving visibility and the elegance of the passenger compartment. The light-colored seats and headlining also visually amplify the spaciousness, while the soft-touch inserts with wood-effect motif and the Nappa leather seats with delicate embroidery make the interior even more sophisticated. On board, the use of sustainable materials stands out, such as the suede lining of the headlining, the carpets and the back of the second and third row seats which are made using recycled plastic, while the dashboard and door trims are also covered in eco-friendly materials.