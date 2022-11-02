Hyundai prepares to revitalize the design of Santa Fe. In fact, the restyling of the SUV of the Korean car manufacturer will debut next year: the exterior style of the model should represent the real novelty of this update, given that, rumors in hand, it seems destined to offer again a cabin with a seven-seater configuration and a range of hybrid powertrains. As mentioned, its debut is expected to take place in the course of 2023before the final launch on the market, which is expected for the following year.

As Carscoops pointed out, a heavily updated prototype of the model was recently immortalized in testing on public roads in Germany: despite it being almost entirely covered in a black fabric band and there was a black and white black and white livery visible underneath, seemed to present one much more squared silhouette compared to the current Santa Fe. From this point of view, the main aesthetic changes are expected for what concerns the roof and the front pillar, with the introduction of new front and rear lights. Although the door handles, a good part of the front grille and the entire rear of the SUV were well masked by the camouflage of the prototype, it is reasonable to expect substantial changes for almost all of these elements. Recall that the change will also be the platform: farewell to Hyundai-KIA’s current N3 Y6 architecture and space for the new N3 base structure shared with the new KIA Sorento.

Hyundai has not yet said a word about the engine rangealthough the tailpipe visible at the rear is a clear indication that the SUV of the Korean carmaker is not yet ready to make its debut in a fully electric version. However, it is likely that it will once again be offered with a range of electrified powertrains, as well as internal combustion solutions. In this sense, however, the abandonment of diesel cannot be excluded.