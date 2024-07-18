The fifth generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe breaks away from the past with a different design and even more generous on-board space. After giving you a sneak preview of our driving impressions during the test drive, here are 5 things to know about the new Hyundai Santa Fe.

1. Square design and larger dimensions

The new Santa Fe has square shapes and increased dimensions that allow to maximize the spaces on board and consequently the comfort for the occupants. The new generation is 4.83 meters long compared to 4.78 meters of the past, at the same time the wheelbase increases to 2.81 meters (2.76 meters the previous generation) while the width remains unchanged at 1.90 meters. The height instead grows to 1.73 meters (+20 mm).

2. H as in Hyundai

The muscular wheel arches embrace 18 to 20” wheels while the light clusters, both front and rear, have a pixel look and an H-shape that recalls the Hyundai logo, while providing a very distinctive light signature.

3. The trunk of Hyundai Santa Fe

With these increased dimensions, the load capacity is also increased, reaching 711 litres in the 5-seater configuration which can become 2,032 if the rear seats are folded down, with 145 mm more in terms of width, making it even easier to use the trunk.

4. There is also a third row

It is always a 5 or 7 seater car, with the new Hyundai Santa Fe offering the possibility of having an additional row that can still be closed to make the most of the trunk. Whoever is in the back still has every type of comfort, with charging sockets and fans for the dedicated climate control.

5. Two new features on Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe also features two features that have never been offered before and that represent a plus for the sector: the Bilateral Multi-Console, a storage compartment that can be opened by both the front and rear passengers, and the UV-C tray for sterilizing objects.