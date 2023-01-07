Hyundai has released a new teasing video the near launch of the robotaxi fully electric based on Ioniq 5 created in collaboration with Motional, world leader in autonomous driving born from a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv. Video illustrates the level 4 autonomous driving technology and the safety features of the Robotaxi IONIQ 5, whose launch is scheduled for the end of 2023 in Las Vegas – the city of CES, the most important international tech event.

With 42.5 million visitors a year (data dating back to 2019, before the pandemic), vegas – “Entertainment Capital of the World” – is a key destination for short-term transportation solutions. Here, in fact, many visitors rely on taxis and taxi services ride-hailing during your stay and the fully autonomous Robotaxi Ioniq 5 will be a perfect way to get around safely and securely.

The video also shows how this popular tourist destination offers all possible scenarios useful for testing and data collection for vehicle development. The Robotaxi Ioniq 5 is seen using its 30+ advanced sensors – a combination of cameras, radar and lidar – and the onboard computer system to drive safely and easily in an environment populated by vehicles of all types, such as stretch limousines and trucks with advertising signs, but also by pedestrians – which creates an unpredictable mix of movements. The video also shows the Robotaxi Ioniq 5 picking up some passengers in the driveway of a crowded hotel, always in a safe and careful manner, as an expert driver would do. After Las Vegas, the Robotaxi Ioniq 5 will also be launched in Los Angeles and, later, in other major cities in the United States and the rest of the world. As part of its lifelong learning program, the robotaxi is already mastering the narrow, winding streets of Boston, navigating the tramway and protected bikeways of San Diego, and handling left-hand driving in Singapore.

Not only do autonomous electric vehicles ensure safe driverless operation, thanks to a variety of sensors and software, but they are also better for the environment: the Robotaxi Ioniq 5, in fact, promotes sustainable mobility thanks to zero emissions, offering an ecological alternative to conventional vehicles. Since the launch of its global manifesto campaign in May 2022, Hyundai has offered the public several opportunities to experience robotaxis or even just to discover them – as can be done in Milan through January 18 through Wall of the Future, an interactive mural augmented reality that covers an entire facade of a building located next to the Columns of San Lorenzo, which shows the city of the future according to Hyundai according to the vision Progress for Humanity.