From the track to the road and back. With motorsport turning towards sustainability, following an evolution in the automotive world, the mingling relationship between the world of racing and that of the product is becoming more and more intense. A striking example is precisely the Pure ETCR, the new format that sees electric touring cars take to the track. The inaugural stage of Vallelunga also saw the track take to the track for a few laps Hyundai RM20e, development prototype presented by the Korean car manufacturer on the occasion.

Hyundai, Adamo: “In the Pure ETCR there is a strong link with the road”

“It is a project that started a long time ago, with the RM14 and RM15 carried out through the old Veloster – explained to the FormulaPassion microphones Stefan Heinrich, Marketing Manager of Hyundai Motorsport – The idea was to relocate the internal combustion engine configured with front-wheel drive to a centrally placed scheme, similar to the Porsche Boxter or Cayman, coupled with rear-wheel drive. First there were several show cars and then our R&D Center in Korea started developing the engine, cooling system and battery pack. With the RM19 we brought a first solution to the track while on the RM20 we transferred what would have been needed for the ETCR. It is a prototype built outside the regulations but it is a car in all respects, there is the navigation system and all the elements that make it a production car. It is almost street legal. For us, however, it represents a development laboratory, we had to design the car, build it and test it. If any of the solutions designed for this car will arrive on the road and on production cars, electric or in the N range, it will be very important for us. “

There RM platform is a versatile engineering test bed for testing high-performance technologies, with exceptional grip on the asphalt at all speeds and in all driving conditions. The RM’s intrinsic balance characteristics and tightness are essential to make the most of the RM20e’s 810hp of power and 960Nm of torque on different surfaces. Hyundai expects the RM20e to be capable of 0-100km / h acceleration of less than three seconds, and 0-200km / h of 9.88 seconds. The RM20e has a platform-typical mid-engined, rear-wheel drive technical scheme required at these acceleration levels, combining levels of performance, balance, braking and handling similar to that of a racing car, while maintaining quietness, the responsiveness and driving skills of the daily driver on the road.