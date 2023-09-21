In the history of the automobile, many brands have undergone upheavals in image, product and technology. But what is happening at Hyundai is unprecedented. A change of pace due above all to the arrival – once again… – of the electric car. And it’s not just a question of product: the latest example is glaring: Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution will increase their joint investment in a battery manufacturing plant in Georgia by $2 billion and add 400 jobs. An example of the commitment of the Korean company because the plant, a joint venture between the two companies, now foresees a total investment of 7.5 billion dollars and will eventually be able to produce around 300,000 batteries for electric vehicles per year , creating 8,500 new jobs in eight years.

And then there is the enormous work to become a leader in the artificial intelligence sector given that the Korean company has invested heavily in Tenstorrent, a semiconductor company for artificial intelligence based in Toronto, Canada, becoming the main investor in latest round of financing. This will allow, in the future, to integrate artificial intelligence and other technologies into the vehicles of the Hyundai brands (but also Kia and Genesis) because the cars – according to the vision of the Korean company – will become increasingly interactive with those who sit behind the wheel, often without guide.

All this without forgetting “the iron”, i.e. the machines to be produced as they say in the jargon: Hyundai has just taken over the General Motors plant in Talegaon Dabhade in Maharashtra, India, to add this new production capacity to that of the two plants in Sriperumbudur and Talegaon and thus be able to reach a quota of one million vehicles per year, today at 820 thousand units. An important leap forward because by exploiting the new production capacity it will be possible to expand into new markets. Exactly what other car manufacturers currently in crisis were doing until recently.

And, speaking of “iron”, then in the end – strategies aside – it is always the product that makes us understand what is happening in a brand: and from this point of view it should be noted that in a market that always focuses on electrified offers, Hyundai offers two different full hybrid power units for 2 SUVs: the new Kona Hev and the Tucson Hybrid. This is a very rare differentiation because everyone then tries to achieve economies of scale by always offering the same things under the hood. Not here: the new Kona Hev uses a full hybrid power unit composed of a specially calibrated 1.6 GDi direct injection petrol engine and a 43.5 HP electric engine, for a system power of 141 HP and 265 Nm of maximum torque. The Tucson Hybrid, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.6-liter T-GDi Smartstream supercharged petrol engine, equipped with Hyundai’s exclusive Cvvd (Continuously Variable Valve Duration) technology, which optimizes engine performance and fuel efficiency , and a 44.2 kW electric engine, for a combined power of 230 HP and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

But after the launch of the Ioniq 5, it is the new Ioniq 6 that marks an important change of pace: the car, during the event traditionally organized at the New York International Auto Show (Nyias), took home the World Car of the Year, also winning the titles of World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year. For Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, a great injection of confidence “which strengthens – as he himself explained – our commitment on the path towards global leadership in electrification and will give further impetus to our efforts to become a supplier of intelligent mobility solutions”.

Yes, because the Korean company aims in no uncertain terms to become number one in the world in the electric sector. This is why the Ioniq 6 is so important: it is a kind of manifesto of the future vision: cars on tap that offer a unique mix of design, comfort and sportiness. In the chessboard metaphor adopted by Hyundai, each vehicle has its own identity: if the IONIQ 5 represents the pawn of the tower, the IONIQ 6, with its aerodynamic line, represents the standard bearer.

But the model is also much more: it represents a turning point for the Korean brand in the design of vehicles of the future. In fact, the car stands out for its customized spaces and high autonomy, up to 610 km and also guaranteed thanks to the careful aerodynamic studies that led to the definitive shape of the car. Additionally, you can benefit from ultra-fast charging capability thanks to Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform.

There are three fundamental pillars on which the new Hyundai model is based: space, conceived as welcoming and relaxing; the famous pixels, distinctive graphic elements of the Korean brand; and sustainability, which has been a priority since the beginning of the project, with particular attention to materials with low environmental impact. In detail, the Ioniq6 is available with a range of motors and battery packs designed to meet different customer needs. The 77.4 kWh long-range battery can be combined with two types of electric motors: rear-wheel drive (RWD) with a single motor or all-wheel drive (AWD) with two motors. The top-of-the-line dual-motor AWD setup offers a combined output of 239kW and 605Nm of torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. But that’s not all: the IONIQ 6’s E-GMP architecture supports 400V and 800V charging, with the latter as standard, without the need for additional components or adapters. Using a 350 kW charger, the IONIQ 6 can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Technology, however, is worth little without passion. Thus the shape of this car is inspired by that of the Spitfire (as demonstrated by the fin on the sides of the rear spoiler to absorb the air flow from the roof) and the peregrine falcon, in particular by the shape that the aninal takes when it dives towards the prey at 390 km/h. Thanks to the “morphing” technique and computational fluid dynamics analysis, the designers were then able to select the best shape of the spoiler from around 70 options. Great care was also paid to complete coverage of the underbody, where the presence of the rear diffuser stands out.

This results in a record aerodynamic coefficient of 0.21, essential for obtaining a declared range of 614 km in the WLTP combined cycle. And it is no coincidence that precisely because of its design, which recalls the stylistic concepts of the Streamliner of the 1930s, the Ioniq 6 was renamed Electrified Streamliner. A little glamor never hurts.