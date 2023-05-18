The “price war”, as many have defined it, triggered at the beginning of the year by Tesla, which cut the price lists of its electric cars in China, is leading several car manufacturers to respond to the US manufacturer’s moves. But not all: Hyundaifor example, said she was firmly convinced of its pricing strategy, effectively dismissing the hypothesis of reducing the selling costs of its models.

Hyundai confident

“We are not taking what I would call a instinctive reaction to what our rivals are doing – said Michael Cole, the number one of the European division of Hyundai – We know that Tesla’s new pricing will impress some consumers into thinking about the company in a way they never have before, so obviously we need to look at how our competitors fare. But we must be confident in our pricing strategy”.

In favor of consumers

Cole added that the Korean automaker was not making direct changes to its model price lists in response to Tesla’s price cuts because, he said, consumers needed reassurances that the costs of his models would neither go up nor down.

Volvos and Fords

Recall that in recent weeks also Volvo had announced that it has no intention of affecting the prices of its models, at least as long as demand continues to be so high. Different speech as regards Fordwith CEO Jim Farley backing Tesla’s strategy: “Honestly, anyone surprised by Tesla’s strategy, I don’t get it. We must be able to respond quickly to this approach. The agility that Tesla is demonstrating and is building is very important for everyone, its ability to quickly adjust prices as well as attention to cost reduction represent a competitive advantage. Other automakers should follow his lead in cutting price lists.”