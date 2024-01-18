













Hyundai recreated the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer with everything and references and it looked great









Now, a little over a month later, The Hyundai Motorsport racing team released a video promoting its team but with the slight detail that it uses the audio from the trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 but he creates his scenes and has the luxury of giving life to those that appear in the video game.

It is certainly an interesting question because technically they use audio, they put scenes of their races to more or less match what comes in the Rockstar Games game video and we also see some performances by the team's staff and drivers.

Source: Hyundai Motorsport

Nothing more to respect said trailer as it should, the Hyundai team at the end carries some drills and pretends that they are going to rob a store, just as happens in the GTA 6 trailer.

At the time of writing this article, said video already has 733 thousand views. It is obvious that they really like this title and that they are going to play it when it comes out.

We also recommend: GTA 6 for $70? Take-Two boss says there is no going back with the new price

When will Grand Theft Auto 6 come out?

Rockstar revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 has a release window of 2025. This was announced right at the end of the first trailer and later in its respective press release. To that we must add that this release, initially, will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It's worth remembering that the Rockstar Games game had already gone through a really big leak in which a bit of the game's concept was more or less revealed. It was almost confirmed that we were going to visit Vice City again, the thing is that we had to see it formally to get a good idea of ​​what the game will be about.

There are already several theories, such as that the map will be unlocked, depending on a detector that the protagonist wears on her ankle. There is a lot to reveal and we will have to wait for official announcements from Rockstar.

Don't forget to follow the conversation through our Discord.

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)