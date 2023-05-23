Hyundai Motor Company’s recreated Pony Coupe Concept has made its world premiere – almost 50 years after its original debut – in Lake Como, Italy. Originally unveiled at the 1974 Turin Auto Show, the Pony Coupe Concept is an important vehicle in the company’s history and design legacy.

Hyundai Motor unveiled the rebuilt Pony Coupe Concept at Hyundai’s inaugural meeting, a brand platform that reflects on Hyundai Motor’s past and future direction.

As part of the Pony Coupe Concept restoration project, Hyundai Motor Company has brought back to life the original Pony Coupe Concept shown at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

Pony Coupe Concept was a groundbreaking model in its time. Unfortunately, due to adverse global economic conditions in the late 1970s, what could have been Hyundai’s first sensational sports car failed to reach commercial production and was lost to history. However, the concept embodies Hyundai’s bold determination to enter the sports car sector to exert long-term leadership as an automotive company; this spirit still underlies Hyundai’s leadership in electrification and high-performance hydrogen technology.

The car is now considered a retro-futuristic classic that has served as design inspiration for more recent Hyundai Motor models, such as the N Vision 74 “Rolling Lab” hydrogen hybrid electric development vehicle and the EV “45” concept car that directly influenced in the IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicle.

The origami exterior of the Pony Coupe Concept features flowing geometric lines, a sleek roofline, clean, unadorned surfaces, dynamic proportions and a uniquely shaped B-pillar. It boasts an extremely graphic surface treatment with bumpers painted in body colour. Its wedge-shaped nose and circular headlights set it apart in 1974 and still look very stylish today. Its truncated coda (‘cropped tail’) has a thin hatch to give access to the rear of the car.

The minimalist interior displays an iconic sensibility highlighted by the unibody design and driver-focused floating architecture. The single-spoke steering wheel and fine two-tone seats reinforce what for Hyundai in the 70s it was a futuristic aesthetic.