Manturov: the South Korean Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg will be bought by a local investor

The plant of the South Korean automaker Hyundai in St. Petersburg will be acquired by a local investor. This was reported with reference to the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov Interfax.

According to the head of the department, the sale will be formalized in the near future. The manufacturer insists on a deal with a buy-back option within two years.

“We have already made all our decisions regarding the acquisition. At least, what was stated directly by the company itself. Therefore, a decision will be made in the near future,” Manturov added.

Before the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Russian division of Hyundai sold 17 thousand cars each month, assembled in St. Petersburg. However, from March 2022, the supply of components stopped, and the plant was stopped, and employees were put on downtime.

The South Korean giant did not intend to stop working in Russia due to large investments and only thought about selling the plant in October due to the “impossibility of conducting normal financial activities.” In December, Hyundai announced staff reductions in Russia and promised to fulfill all obligations to employees.

In April, the media reported that a possible buyer of the plant in St. Petersburg would be a company from Kazakhstan, Astana Motors. The company assembles brand cars in the neighboring republic at two sites. However, the manufacturer said that it had no plans for factories in Russia: instead, it is developing small-unit assembly of cars in Kazakhstan and is going to launch a plant in the industrial zone of Almaty for the production of car seats, polyurethane mats, fender liners, mudguards and multimedia systems.