After the huge success of Hyundai Creta, the company is now planning to expand its SUV range in India. The company can bring two SUVs and a hatchback car in India. According to the report, Hyundai is not only bringing the 7-seater version of its Creta, but is also working on the 8-seater Hyundai Palisade SUV.The 7 seater Creta can be launched in India in 2021, which may be named Hyundai Alcazar. Many pictures of the big Creta have also been leaked, from which its design has been revealed to a large extent.

7 seater creta will be like this

The 7 seater will obviously be larger in creta size than the current Creta model. It will be 30mm longer and can get 20mm bigger wheelbase. Some changes will also be made to the exterior design. It will get a new chrome grill, smaller skid plate, larger lower air intake, flatter roof and new rear design.

Reports say that it will come in two seating options – 6 seater and 7 seater. Captain seats can be given in the second row of the 6-seater model, while a bench-like seat can be found in the second row of the 7-seater model. However, no change in engine is expected.

8 seater Hyundai will be like this

It will be a very large car in size. Its length can be 4980mm, width 1975mm and height 1750mm. In the global market, this car comes with 3.8 liter V6 direct injection petrol engine, which generates power of 291bhp. In India, it can come with a 2.2 liter turbocharged diesel engine, which will generate 200bhp power and 441Nm torque.

New i20 hatchback

Apart from these two SUVs, the company is also planning to bring a third-generation i20 premium hatchback car, which can be launched in October this year. The new i20 can see many major changes. It may feature a larger grille, new headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connected car technology, and Bose premium audio systems.

It will get three engine options – 1.2 liter petrol, 1.0 liter turbo petrol and 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine. These engines will be 82bhp power and 113Nm torque, 118bhp power and 172Nm torque, and 82bhp power and 113Nm torque respectively.