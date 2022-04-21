He prepares to deal with a useful in growth Hyundai. Estimates speak of an increase of 4% only in the first quarter of the year: the Korean car manufacturer has to thank the trend of the won, the local currency which is significantly weaker, consequently increasing the value of its exports and offsetting all the potential losses generated by a prolonged shortage of chips, a slump in sales in Russia and rising raw material costs. The forecasts they speak of a net profit of 1.37 trillion won, the corresponding of 1.11 billion dollars, in the first three months of the year.

However, most analysts agree that the global lack of microchips is ongoing remains a major problem for Hyundai. Nor the only one: even the supply of different types of components could be lacking in the coming months, especially that of parts from China, where many factories have recently closed due to the total lockdown imposed by the local government. In addition, it should be remembered that the sales of cars produced at the Korean brand’s plant in Russia, and destined both for the domestic market and for exports, are collapse by almost a third in the first quarter: from 1 March the company also decided to suspend operations at its St. Petersburg plant, and still has not decided when to resume operations.