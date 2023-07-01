Hyundai’s European presence is strengthened. And it does so with the opening of a new branch by the Korean automaker in Sweden: will be operational from July 1 next year, and represents an important turning point for Hyundai, which puts great trust in the countries of Northern Europe and in particular in the Scandinavian ones, being today among the largest markets for electric vehicles on the continent.

Strategic investment

“Sweden has strategic value for Hyundai Europe. Thanks to the openness towards electric vehicles and the propensity to integrate them into the mobility of the future, the country is proving to be a very important market for us – said Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe – Our current distributor Hyundai Bilar Import AB has made a tremendous effort to transform the business in the country, laying a solid foundation for Hyundai’s growth in the years to come.”

The reasons for the choice

Several factors led Hyundai to decide to focus on Sweden, and not only regarding the market trend of electric vehicles. Sweden also boasts indeed a reliable and widespread charging infrastructure, for example. But that’s not all: the predisposition to online purchases of Swedish customers and the large distribution channel mix make the purchase of an electric car more immediate and simpler, an aspect that has not gone unnoticed by the Korean brand.

Efficient distributor

“We are proud to deliver a stable and consolidated business to our partners at Hyundai Europe – added Bengt Larsson, Country Director of Hyundai Bilar Import AB, the current distributor whose work has been particularly appreciated by Hyundai by virtue of the fundamental contribution to the growth of the brand in the country – Armed with this premise, we are confident that the Hyundai brand and its range of electric vehicles will continue to get great results in the Swedish market when Hyundai takes over direct management”.