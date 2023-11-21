Hyundai is ready to revolutionize its marketing model. Thanks to Amazonwhich will introduce online car sales in the United States starting with the Korean car manufacturer in 2024: the collaboration between the two companies was announced on the occasion of the Los Angeles Motor Show, and also includes the appointment by Hyundai of AWS as its cloud provider and the arrival of experience Alexa Built-in on the brand’s next generation models.

Buy Hyundai on Amazon

Purchasing new Hyundai models on Amazon will be simple. Customers will in fact be able to select the vehicles available in their area on Amazon based on a series of preferences: they will be able to choose their favorite model, the favorite trim, the color and the characteristics of the car. Once you have selected the car you intend to purchase, you will need to carry out the online checkout choosing payment and financing options. Finally, the car can be collected directly by the customer, or alternatively it can be delivered by the local dealer at the preferred time.

Extensive collaboration

“Hyundai is a very innovative company that shares Amazon’s mission of simplify and improve people’s everyday lives – said Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon – Our broad and strategic partnership aims to do just that, from increasing the ease with which customers can buy cars online, to making it simple using Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart-home adjustments and calendar control, to enable Hyundai to transform customer experiences and business operations by moving to AWS. We look forward to creating new solutions together.”

New paradigm of mobility

“Partnering with one of the most customer-centric organizations in the world opens up incredible opportunities, allowing us to continue expanding our portfolio and growing our sales network as we continue our transition to electric and our contribution to the future of smart mobility – added Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai – Amazon is the ideal partner to help us realize our Progress for Humanity vision, for example by making mobility increasingly efficient and sustainable. Hyundai will be the first car company to enable complete end-to-end transactions on Amazon in the United States – this is another example of how we continue to develop new experiences and ways to elevate our customers’ journeys together with our exceptional retail partners.”