Most people buy small cars or hatchbacks for ‘kmpl’. In other words, things like mileage plus space and practicality matter more than performance. But what happens when you achieve both performance and fuel economy? Well, the same is true of turbo petrol engines. They are small in size, but due to a turbo they give you excellent performance, yet when you do not drive hard, it will give you the mileage you want. Turbo petrol engines are of course expensive, which means that many small cars do not have them. Volkswagen Polo is the first company to be given as TSI. Now Hyundai has brought the Grand i10 Nios at a much cheaper price, with the 1.0 turbo petrol found in the much larger Venue SUV or even the Verna. The engine here at Nios makes 100 bhp and 172Nm. Now the standard 1.2l petrol makes 83 bhp and 114Nm. So in this compact small car, the extra horse and torque completely change the drive of this car and it is not about the speed.