Hyundai Nexo reaches an important market milestone: the Korean car manufacturer’s hydrogen SUV reached 1,000 units in the third quarter of 2021, reaching a thousand registrations three years after its commercial launch. Approximately 6,000 examples of the high-wheeled model of the Korean carmaker are produced each year (2019 and 2020), assembled at the Busan production plant. Nexo is the brand’s second generation fuel cell SUV after the ix35 Fuel Cell.

The Hyundai’s fuel cell SUV it represents a point of reference among the cars equipped with this technology, with a range of 666 km in the WLTP cycle and the possibility of recharging in just 5 minutes, recovering the entire range of travel. Hyundai’s innovative hydrogen SUV emits only water vapor, produced by the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen that generates electricity. Hyundai invested in fuel cell technology over two decades prior to the launch of NEXO. Hyundai’s fuel cell system can thus leverage years of experience with the goal of bringing FCEV models to the market. In the early 2000s, Hyundai introduced its first fuel cell electric vehicle, the Santa Fe FCEV prototype. Hyundai was the first carmaker to commercialize hydrogen and mass-produce a fuel cell car with the launch of the ix35 Fuel Cell in 2013. Five years later it was the turn of NEXO, which became the fuel cell vehicle ( FCEV) Second generation Hyundai.

With the aim of pursuing a better and cleaner future, Hyundai is committed to further developing fuel cell technology, also supporting the creation of a supply chain capable of making a “hydrogen economy” a reality. Just last year, Hyundai has launched XCIENT Fuel Cell on the Swiss market, the world’s first mass-produced fuel cell electric truck. As of July 2021, the XCIENT Fuel Cell fleet consisted of nearly 50 units, and the trucks currently on the road have already covered more than 1.5 million kilometers in total. The 2021 version is equipped with a 190 kW hydrogen fuel cell system with two 95 kW batteries and a driving range of approximately 400 kilometers. Recently, Hyundai delivered its Elec City Fuel Cell bus to two bus operators in Munich. Elec City Fuel Cell is characterized by the 180 kW high capacity hydrogen fuel cell system consisting of two 90 kW fuel cells and can guarantee more than 500 kilometers of autonomy, with tests in Europe having already begun. .