Hyundai is preparing to build a new facility dedicated to the production of electric vehicles in the United States. Precisely for this reason, the Korean carmaker recently discussed with officials in Georgia for the construction of the site near the existing factories belonging to the Hyundai and KIA brands: the details of the investment, including the expected cost and the number of jobs that the new plant should create, have not yet been disclosed. Hyundai has however confirmed its intention to build a new plant in the United Stateswithout clarifying, however, whether that of Georgia was really a viable path.

“We are thrilled to announce a new plan to build a new facility soon electric vehicles in the United States, but we have no details to share at this stage “, the Korean carmaker specified to Reuters microphones. According to the latest rumors, the new plant would be exploited from both Hyundai and KIAIt is no coincidence that both companies are preparing to launch the new Ioniq 7 and EV9 battery-powered SUVs on the US market. We also recall that in April Hyundai announced an investment of 300 million dollars to produce the fully electric Genesis GV70 and a hybrid version of the Santa Fe at its plant in Alabama: if confirmed, the Genesis model would be Hyundai’s first 100% electric vehicle. made in the United States.

The electrification process for both Korean carmakers is about to hit the ground: KIA has announced that it will have a range of 14 electric models by 2027, while Hyundai has announced that it will launch 17 by 2030, including 6 for its luxury brand. Genesis. We will see if in the United States Georgia will play a leading role for the advancement of the two companies: if the production site were actually built there it would mark an important victory in terms of economical progress for the US state, which has pushed it to establish itself as a regional hub for the emerging electric vehicle industry.