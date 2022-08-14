It will be for the origin, the result of an extraordinary era for Italian design, that today the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept looks so current. The car of the Korean brand, inspired by Italdesign’s Pony Coupé of the seventies, is a mixture of vintage lines and cutting-edge technology in the field fuel cell.

The lines of the legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro remained ‘under’ the new bodywork of the concept. Although the model did not go into production in those reckless seventies, the audacious attitude it carried as a dowry has left its traces in the ideas of modernity. This was confirmed by Hyundai’s senior vice president of design, SangYup Leewho has a dream: to bring the model into production, ‘avenging’ the fate of the ’74 Pony.

“I’ve attended countless Hyundai design-related events over the years, but this is the project that excites me the most. This concept is king on our board. After all, the 1974 Pony Coupé was a real inspiration, and is part of Hyundai’s heritage. But we’re not proposing a retro design with the N Vision 74: it is a completely contemporary project. It also has to do with my personal history. I grew up in Korea in the seventies when there was no car culture; I left the country at the age of majority and lived away for 26 years, working for 15 different brands. When I went back to Korea to work for Hyundai six years ago, I found myself on a plane and started drawing sketches based on the Pony. At the time I thought that one day I would be able to make that dream come true. Today the car is here among us“, The designer told the British magazine Car.

SangYup Lee, as mentioned, would like to see this concept on the streets. On what basis? According to him, even the Ioniq 5 within the company did not have many admirers at the beginning; today it is abundantly on the roads. Currently the N Vision 74 is a fully functional concept, a fuel-cell prototype based on the same package as the Genesis X Speedium Coupe. The designer hopes to see the car in production chain in the day, although now it seems that no one agrees with him.

With a length of 4,952 mm, a width of 1,995 mm and a height of 1,331 mm on a wheelbase of 2,905 mm, the Hyundai N Vision 74 is the first high-performance wheeled laboratory built with the most advanced fuel cell system at hydrogen of the Korean brand. The engine is capable of delivering a power exceeding 500 kW with a torque that goes beyond 900 Nm. The battery of the electrical system is 62.4 kWh while the fuel cell system tank is 4.2 kg, with fuel cells that boast a net capacity of 85 kW. The overall range is around 600 km, with refueling in just 5 minutes.