Among the many electric models that Hyundai will launch in the near future there could also be the production version of the N Vision 74. Over the years there have been rumors that the car would never be produced and rumors that it would instead see the light. Well, it seems that the most likely scenario at the moment is the second: labeled as a High-performance EVwill be one of 21 new electric vehicles that Hyundai will launch by 2030.

Hyundai N Vision 74

We will see if, in case of production clearly, the specifications of the reference concept car will be confirmed: we recall that the latter was equipped with a battery pack of 62.4 kWh as well as a hydrogen tank that powered electric motors with a combined output of 670 hp (470 kW) and 900 Nm (669 lb-ft) of torque. But according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, it’s possible that the production version could be all-electric, as Hyundai has so far made no mention of future models equipped with hydrogen tanks. hydrogen.

Future in production?

Just a few months ago a report from Korea had claimed that Hyundai had given the green light to build 200 road specimens of the N Vision 74 prototype. Not only that: it was also reported that the production of the car was supposed to start in June 2026. We’ll see if these rumors are confirmed: in Hyundai’s future, electric will be the protagonist, and we’ll find out if it will be on board the N Vision 74.