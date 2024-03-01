Will the last hot hatchback with an internal combustion engine out the door please turn off the lights? Last year we paid a final farewell to the Fiesta (ST) and the Megane RS, while this year the Focus ST awaits the same fate and the RS never got a successor. A while ago, Hyundai also announced that the N division will no longer make petrol cars. The i30 N and i20 N are therefore being deleted, although we notice little of this in CO2-shy Netherlands, where they were not for sale anyway. There is also hope on the horizon for fans of fast stuff.

Hyundai's sporting branch will now fully focus on making EVs such as the Ioniq 5 N. Even better news comes from Hyundai's technical advisor Albert Biermann. He confirms that Hyundai N is eager to build an affordable EV with the capabilities of the special Ioniq 5. And he takes his intention quite seriously.

Hyundai N's affordable sporty EV is the top priority

“The most important thing at the moment is to come up with a smaller, more affordable N car,” says Biermann. He even calls it his 'absolute number one priority' to develop concept cars in that direction. In addition, the cheap EV from Hyundai N should offer 'the same level of fun, or even a more fun level of driving pleasure' than the Ioniq 5 N. Just imagine.

The next electric Hyundai N will be on a different platform than the fast Ioniq 5. It uses the E-GMP platform, while the new generation of Hyundais will have a 'significantly improved' Integrated Modular Architecture platform (IMA) as a basis. According to Biermann, they can accommodate 'almost all vehicle segments' on this platform. So also an affordable, perhaps i10-like yay EV from Hyundai N in terms of size. Interesting things are coming from South Korea…