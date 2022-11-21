Adrenaline and fun behind the wheel of Korean sports cars, in one sentence Hyundai N-Driving Experience. On the weekend of 3-4 December, the Asian brand will meet enthusiasts at the Vairano racetrack for two days of driving pleasure with the range of the brand’s sportiest models. From the latest Kona N to the i20 and i30 which can be tested on the track to test their sporting qualities derived directly from the experience acquired in motorsport.

The special event will be held on the asphalt of the track in the province of Pavia, upon registration and booking on the site, with the participants who will thus be able to experience the thrill of high-performance driving aboard one of the models in the Hyundai N range. The participants they will also test different models of the N Line range in a course on the track that also includes safe driving exercises, to learn how to always have fun in safety. At the time of booking, interested parties will have the opportunity to choose the day and start time of the activity from various slots lasting an hour and a half which include: accreditation, theoretical driving briefing on the track, drive experience on the circuit with a Hyundai N model, safe driving path behind the wheel of a Hyundai N Line model.