Charge myHyundai reaches a new milestone. Or rather, it exceeds it: the Korean automaker has announced that the company’s charging service is now able to offer users access to over 500,000 top-up points widespread in 30 European countries. A result made possible by the work that Hyundai has carried out together with the main suppliers of charging solutions, such as the Digital Charging Solutions network and IONITY.

New milestone

“This is further evidence of our commitment to promoting the diffusion of electrified mobility and an adequate recharging infrastructure, responding to the growing demand for electric vehicles in Europe – says Hyundai in an official note – We are taking a proactive approach to offer a reliable network to those who drive an electric vehicle, wherever they want to go. The ever-increasing number of charging points across the continent counteracts ‘recharge anxiety’while high-power chargers ensure short charging times.”

The benefits of the service

We remind you that the Charge myHyundai service allows users to access one of the most extensive public networks in Europe: in this specific case, those who get behind the wheel of an electric Hyundai brand can benefit from diversified rates, as well as direct access to all columns with a single account, through an RFID card or the Charge myHyundai application, and through the convenience of a single monthly invoice for all charging sessions.

New with Ioniq 6

One step further will be taken with the introduction of Ioniq 6, which will boast the feature Plug & Charge on board: this means that the owners will be able to start the charging session by simply connecting their car to a compatible column, and performing the necessary authentication automatically and directly, thanks to the connection between the vehicle and the charging point, without the need to use the RFID card or the app.