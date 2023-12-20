Change at the top

Two years after the arrival of Sean Kim in new quality President of Hyundai Motorsportthe South Korean company based in Alzenau, Germany, has made the departure of the latter a January 2024. While Kim will fill another role within the company, Hyundai itself has also announced the name of the new President: he is French Cyril Abiteboulwho joined the team as the new Team Principal at the end of 2022.

Double role

In a process of reorganization of Hyundai's top management, Abiteboul will therefore take over as Kim's successor, but not only. In addition to this new role, the transalpine manager will continue to maintain the role of Team Principal. Since his arrival, the former Caterham Team Principal and CEO of Renault in F1 has contributed to the process of relaunching Hyundai in the WRC, with the announcement of the new appointment which was commented as follows by Abiteboul himself: “First and foremost, I have to thank Sean Kim for bringing me to Hyundai Motorsport and Hyundai for the trust it has shown in me in this new role – he has declared – we have clear objectives in the categories in which we compete. We are also tasked with transforming Hyundai Motorsport to reflect the development of Hyundai Motor Company and continue to be a relevant platform for the N brand and products. We know there is still more to do, but we are excited to have a team of dedicated, talented and multicultural people who I will lead with the same values ​​of respect and trust that Sean did during his tenure.”

We can announce today that our President Sean Kim will be handing over the reigns to Cyril at the end of 2023 in order to move to a new role within Hyundai Motor Company. We would like to thank Sean for the positive impact he has had during his tenure as our President. pic.twitter.com/lDfGIOKkS8 — Hyundai Motorsport (@HMSGOfficial) December 20, 2023

Kim's greeting

Comments that also came from the now former President, who thus leaves the position to the 46-year-old Parisian: “Just as I was happy to welcome Cyril Abiteboul into the Hyundai family twelve months ago, today I hand over the role of President to him – he added – Hyundai Motorsport has been like family to me over the past two years, and as I move on to new challenges, I do so knowing that the organization is in the hands of a renewed leadership team and is capable of pushing hard for the seasons to come . There is an incredible diversity of talent in Alzenau and I know that the future has great potential for success.”