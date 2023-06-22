Hyundai’s “2023 CEO Investor Day” was held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, during which the company unveiled its visionary financial plans and medium and long-term strategies. Everything can be summed up in one expression, “Hyundai Motor Way”, corresponding to the strategy with which the Korean group aims to accelerate its transition to a provider of intelligent mobility solutions with an investment of 109.4 trillion KRWapproximately $85.3 billion, over the next 10 years.

Big investment

In this sense, Hyundai has increased the annual sales target of electric vehicles to 2 million units by the end of the decade. Part of the investment outlined above, KRW 35.8 trillion to be exact, will go towards the process of electrification: More specifically, KRW 9.5 trillion will be dedicated to battery development, while the remaining more than KRW 25 trillion will be used to finance both the development of a new generation modular architecture for electric vehicles and the increase in capacity production of electric vehicles.

The foundations of strategy

But what are the pillars of the Hyundai strategy? It is the Korean group itself that lists them through an official note: developing the IMA for next generation electric vehicles, which will replace the current E-GMP platform; expand production and optimize capacity not only by building new factories, but also by using existing ICE facilities to reduce costs and time; strengthen the overall battery value chain, including stable material sourcing, design capability and next-generation batteries; and continue to work with strategic partners to advance plans for autonomous driving, software, robotics, advanced air mobility and hydrogen. Separate mention for the heritage Hyundai, which will be leveraged to make a successful transition to electrification

Speak Chang

“The intention to develop human-centered innovation through the refinement of technology acquired in the past is a heritage that a company with a rich heritage can offer – commented Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai – This is demonstrated by the Ioniq 5 N, a high-performance electric vehicle inspired by the Pony and precisely for this reason capable of embracing and carrying on the timeless legacy of Hyundai. His presentation is scheduled for July“.