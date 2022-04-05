Hyundai Motor Company announced the launch of the second phase of the “Hyundai Contino” Mobility for Food Bank campaign, which aims to provide food parcels in the United Arab Emirates, in an ongoing initiative that will cover the month of Ramadan.

This campaign came as part of the joint social responsibility adopted by Hyundai Motor Company as a global provider of mobility and sustainability solutions, and in partnership with the Big Heart Foundation, the global humanitarian organization concerned with helping refugees and needy people around the world, based in the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to the University of Sharjah as an active partner in the campaign.

The campaign aims to deliver food aid to 250 low-income beneficiaries residing in the Emirate of Sharjah who suffer from difficult living conditions.

As for the University of Sharjah, the strategic partner in the campaign, it will participate by providing 70 of its students to help prepare food parcels inside the university hall, and to attend distribution days to help deliver parcels to the targeted families.

This campaign reflects Hyundai Motor’s corporate social responsibility policy represented by the global “CONTINUE” initiative, under which all the company’s activities seeking to create “shared value towards a sustainable future”.

On this occasion, Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Middle East and Africa Regional Headquarters, Jae Sun Yeo, said: “We are proud to launch the second phase of the Hyundai Continio campaign, Mobility for Food Bank in the UAE, and this campaign follows in the footsteps of Hyundai’s direction. Towards a more sustainable future, this campaign comes as a new part of many initiatives previously launched by Hyundai Motor Company in different regions of the world to achieve the objectives of its CSV policy or “Creating Shared Human Values”, which works towards achieving sustainability and “progress for humanity.”

For its part, Juma Al Majid Corporation, the official distributor of Hyundai Motor Company in the United Arab Emirates, participated in the campaign by contributing to providing parcels with foodstuffs, and providing transportation means represented by Hyundai Starya vehicles, along with other vehicles, with the aim of delivering parcels and volunteers who distribute them to several regions in The Emirate of Sharjah, which is inhabited by the target groups. Commenting on his organization’s participation in this campaign, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Zaben, General Manager of Juma Al Majid Foundation, said: “This campaign meets Hyundai’s future vision as a provider of mobility solutions and sustainable development goals on more than one level, and in practice and through our fleet, we will assist the campaign in the transportation and delivery of charitable parcels to All destinations, wherever they are.

Director of the Big Heart Foundation, Maryam Al Hammadi said: “As we approach Ramadan, we look forward to moving forward in implementing the humanitarian vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Big Heart Foundation, And the prominent advocate for refugee children with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, during the holy month, with the aim of achieving a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

She added: “Humanitarian efforts become stronger results when charitable organizations receive support and support from private sector institutions, and individuals who choose to exercise their social responsibility, so I thank (Hyundai Motors) for their participation with us in bringing hope to those living in difficult and challenging circumstances, and we encourage all companies in the state to extend a helping hand and perform their role towards society.”

The Big Heart Foundation has contributed to this campaign, by providing the necessary assistance in identifying the target groups of residents in the United Arab Emirates who are still suffering from the repercussions of the pandemic and facing difficult living and economic conditions, by providing food aid that suffices their needs throughout general.

For her part, the Dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah, Prof. Dima Jamali, expressed her happiness with the participation of the College of Business Administration in this initiative, as it contributes to spreading goodness to needy groups. She emphasized that the college believes in the importance of social responsibility and seeks the pivotal role of making change and giving back to the community, believing from the college that the key to success, self-realization and happiness is through providing a real helping hand and advancing others. She also emphasized that the College of Business Administration is committed to educating students about the goals of sustainable development in advanced methods that are compatible with the new directions for a sustainable future.

The efforts of the participants in this campaign are volunteers from the Big Heart Foundation and the University of Sharjah, who will work to implement a coordinated process to deliver food parcels to those who deserve it, and Hyundai Motor Company, which has secured foodstuffs and transportation, in order to maintain its commitment to sustainability, by reducing the environmental footprint by using Sustainable packaging directly from food suppliers, thus reducing budget waste and transportation needs (courier costs), and all packages contain sustainable food that lasts for 6 months to be used to cook meals during fasting and after Ramadan. every box.

This campaign follows Hyundai’s drive to create shared value for communication and sustainability, and follows the slogan “Progress for Humanity”, with the aim of enhancing communication between the company and its community members. This initiative follows a comprehensive campaign focused on engaging the community as a whole, along with employees, and local communities.



