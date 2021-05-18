Until now, the terrain between renting, which traditionally involves a 36-month contract, and renting by the minute or car sharing was untapped by the large automobile companies. Hyundai wants to put an end to this with its new Mocean Subscription service, which allows access to a vehicle for periods of 3, 6, 12 or 24 months.

As in renting, the user only has to pay a single fee monthly, which includes maintenance and tires and, ultimately, everything except fuel, parking and tolls that the driver goes through. In addition, in the event that he opts for a contract of six or more months, the user will be able to change vehicles every six months, to choose from the manufacturer’s fleet.

“The way of consuming mobility is changing from purchasing to pay-as-you-go. We want to lead this change, ”says Leopoldo Satrústegui, general manager of Hyundai Spain, detailing that the new service has been developed and implemented jointly with its dealer network. From now on it will be available in Madrid, in addition to Barcelona, ​​where it was in testing since February. Later, its expansion to the rest of the Spanish provinces is foreseen.

The hiring is done digitally, from the web www.mocean.es. The user must carry out a financial verification, which is done online by means of a score or by uploading the documentation that the system requires. The last step is to choose the delivery dealer. According to Hyundai, five steps are enough to complete the entire process.

Monthly fees start from 226 euros per month, for a Hyundai i10 with the minimum mileage-thousand euros per month, expandable up to 2,500 per month in blocks of 500 kilometers. Other models such as the i10, i20 or Tucson are also available, in addition to the electric Kona. All of them can be chosen with different engines or colors. The service, like renting, does not require the disbursement of an initial fee.